版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:50 BJT

BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.24

May 2 Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp

* Sees q2 2017 earnings per share $0.14 to $0.20

* Big 5 sporting goods corporation announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 sales $252.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $245 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 7.9 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐