BRIEF-Big Lots sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.95 to $1.05

March 3 Big Lots Inc
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.95 to $4.10
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share $0.95 to $1.05
* Big Lots Inc says Q4 EPS from continuing operations of
$1.99
* Big Lots Inc - Announces $150 million share repurchase
program
* Big Lots Inc - Inventory ended fiscal 2016 at $859
million, a 1% increase compared to $850 million for fiscal 2015
* Big Lots Inc - For Q1 of fiscal 2017, we estimate income
in range of $0.95 to $1.05 per diluted share
* Big Lots Inc says Q4 EPS from continuing operations $2.26
on an adjusted basis
* Big Lots Inc says announces $150 million share repurchase
program
* Big Lots Inc - Forecasting fiscal 2017 income to be $3.95
to $4.10 per diluted share
* Big Lots Inc - Q4 net sales $1,579 million versus $1,583
million
* Big Lots Inc - Forecasting comparable store sales to
increase in 1% to 2% range in 2017
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.22, revenue view $1.59
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Big Lots Inc - Forecasting FY cash flow of approximately
$180 to $190 million
* Big Lots Inc says comparable store sales increased 0.3%
for Q4 of fiscal 2016
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.59 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees comparable store sales in range of flat to up 2% for
fiscal Q1 2017
