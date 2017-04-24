版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Bill Barrett expects Q1 production sales volumes of 1.43 mln barrels of oil equivalent

April 24 Bill Barrett Corp:

* Bill Barrett Corp - expected Q1 production sales volumes of 1.43 million barrels of oil equivalent

* Bill Barrett Corp - anticipates that oil component of total production will increase as additional XRL wells are placed on production during 2017

* Bill Barrett Corp - expects to record $8 million non-cash impairment related to non-producing leasehold interests in western Colorado for Q1

* Bill Barrett Corp - Q1 expected production consists of 58% oil, 22% natural gas and 20% natural gas liquids Source text: (bit.ly/2pWqHYE) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐