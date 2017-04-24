BRIEF-Bill Barrett expects Q1 production sales volumes of 1.43 mln barrels of oil equivalent

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Bill Barrett Corp:
* Bill Barrett Corp - expected Q1 production sales volumes of 1.43 million barrels of oil equivalent
* Bill Barrett Corp - anticipates that oil component of total production will increase as additional XRL wells are placed on production during 2017
* Bill Barrett Corp - expects to record $8 million non-cash impairment related to non-producing leasehold interests in western Colorado for Q1
* Bill Barrett Corp - Q1 expected production consists of 58% oil, 22% natural gas and 20% natural gas liquids Source text: (bit.ly/2pWqHYE) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: