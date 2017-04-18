版本:
BRIEF-Bill Barrett provides commodity price and derivatives update

April 18 Bill Barrett Corp:

* Bill Barrett Corporation provides commodity price and derivatives update and schedules first quarter 2017 financial results conference call

* Bill Barrett Corp - based on preliminary unaudited results, company expects to realize a cash commodity derivative gain of $3.6 million in q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
