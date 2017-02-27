版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 22:47 BJT

BRIEF-Bill Miller acquires LMM LLC

Feb 27 Legg Mason Inc:

* Bill Miller acquires LMM LLC, rebrands fund family Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
