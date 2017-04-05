版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Bio-Path holdings presents results showing potential of BP1002

April 5 Bio Path Holdings Inc

* Bio-Path holdings presents results showing potential of BP1002 as treatment for aggressive non-hodgkin’s lymphoma

* Bio-Path - announced results of preclinical in vitro, in vivo studies supporting potential of BP1002 in treating aggressive non-hodgkin's lymphoma (nhl)

* BP1002 was shown to have strong anti-NHL activity in each of the studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
