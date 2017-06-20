版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-Bio Path Holdings says plans to add a new CFO with significant financial experience

June 20 Bio Path Holdings Inc

* Says plans to add a new CFO with significant financial experience - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
