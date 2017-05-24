版本:
2017年 5月 25日

BRIEF-Bio-Rad introduces enhanced options with its IH-COM data management software

May 24 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc

* Bio-Rad introduces enhanced options with its IH-COM data management software for managing patient results with the IH-1000 system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
