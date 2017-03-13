版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 21:03 BJT

BRIEF-Bio Rad Laboratories management intends to three people for election to its board

March 13 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc

* Management intends to propose Jeffrey Edwards, Gregory Hinckley and Arnold Pinkston for election to its board of directors

* Is continuing a process to identify additional potential independent directors, to stand for election at 2017 annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐