BRIEF-Bio-Rad Laboratories reports Q1 earnings per share $0.41

May 4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

* Bio-Rad reports first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 revenue $500.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $477.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc - for full year 2017, company continues to anticipate currency neutral revenue growth of approximately 4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
