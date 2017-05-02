版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Bio-Techne reports Q3 EPS $0.57

May 2 Bio-techne Corp

* Bio-Techne releases third quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.97

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Q3 revenue $144 million versus I/B/E/S view $142.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐