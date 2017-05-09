版本:
BRIEF-Bioamber reports Q1 revenue $2.1 million

May 9 Bioamber Inc

* Bioamber reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.003

* Q1 revenue $2.1 million

* Q1 revenue view $4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
