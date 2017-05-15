版本:
2017年 5月 15日 星期一 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-BioAmber says Mario Settino appointed CFO

May 15 BioAmber Inc

* Bioamber announces changes to its board of directors, the appointment of a chief financial officer and the results of its annual stockholders meeting

* Says mario settino appointed cfo

* Bioamber inc - settino replaces company's current interim chief financial officer, raymond land, who will continue to serve as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
