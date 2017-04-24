版本:
BRIEF-Bioasis appoints Mark Day as chief executive officer

April 24 Bioasis Technologies Inc:

* Bioasis appoints Mark Day, Ph.D., as chief executive officer and director

* Bioasis Technologies Inc says day succeeds Rob Hutchison who will become executive chairman of board of directors of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
