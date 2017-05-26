BRIEF-Bioblast Pharma Q1 loss per share $0.16

May 26 Bioblast Pharma Ltd
* Bioblast pharma reports first quarter 2017 financial
results
* Q1 loss per share $0.16
* Bioblast pharma ltd says pre-commercial expenses were
$0.4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to $0.8
million for same period in 2016
* Bioblast pharma ltd - qtrly loss per share $0.16
* Bioblast pharma- cash, cash equivalents and short-term
bank deposits as of march 31, 2017, were $7.1 million, compared
to $9.9 million as of december 31, 2016
* Bioblast pharma ltd - "should we be unable to obtain
additional funding required to continue our clinical activity"
* Bioblast pharma ltd - "we may need to reduce our
activities and to explore strategic alternatives until we have
sufficient resources"
* Bioblast pharma ltd - additional funding beyond existing
cash resources will be required to entirely cover cost of phase
2b clinical study
