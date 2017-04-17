版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二

BRIEF-Bioblast Pharma says will transfer listing of its ordinary shares to NASDAQ capital market

April 17 Bioblast Pharma Ltd:

* Says Bioblast will transfer listing of its ordinary shares to NASDAQ capital market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
