BRIEF-BioCardia Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million

BRIEF-Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
* Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
May 19 BioCardia Inc
* BioCardia Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $50.0 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rAzQXM) Further company coverage:
* Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines announce commitment for four 787 Dreamliners
* Chesapeake Energy Corporation announces final results of cash tender offers for senior notes
CALGARY, Alberta/HOUSTON, June 19 In the boreal forests and on the remote prairies of Alberta, a handful of firms are running pilot projects they hope will end a two-decade drought in innovation and stem the exodus of top global energy firms from Canada's oil sands.