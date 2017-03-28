版本:
BRIEF-Biocept announces pricing of $9.3 mln financing

March 28 Biocept Inc:

* Biocept announces pricing of $9.3 million financing

* Biocept - entered securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors providing for purchase, sale of 4.3 million shares of stock at a $2.15/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
