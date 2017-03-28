BRIEF-Biocept announces pricing of $9.3 mln financing

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share
March 28 Biocept Inc:
* Biocept announces pricing of $9.3 million financing
* Biocept - entered securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors providing for purchase, sale of 4.3 million shares of stock at a $2.15/share
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation