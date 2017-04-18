版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Biocept awarded additional patent in Japan

April 18 Biocept Inc

* Biocept awarded additional patent in Japan expanding intellectual property estate to 19 issued patents protecting target selector liquid biopsy platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐