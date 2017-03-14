版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 14日 星期二 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Biocept, Catalyst Pharma to provide liquid biopsy testing for small cell lung cancer

March 14 Biocept Inc:

* Biocept and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals collaborate to provide liquid biopsy testing for small cell lung cancer to patients with Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS)

* Biocept Inc- terms of agreement were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
