BRIEF-Biocept Q4 loss per share $0.27

March 7 Biocept Inc:

* Biocept reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.27

* Q4 revenue $1.3 million versus $218,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
