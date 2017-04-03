版本:
2017年 4月 3日

BRIEF-BioCryst announces Mundipharma receives approval for Mundesine in Japan

April 3 Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Biocryst announces Mundipharma receives approval for Mundesine in Japan

* Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc - Mundipharma obtained regulatory approval of Mundesine by Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
