版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 11日 星期四 06:10 BJT

BRIEF-Biocryst Pharmaceuticals files for potential shelf offering

May 10 Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Files for potential shelf offering of up to 11.7 million shares of common stock Source text: (bit.ly/2q4i9Bs) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐