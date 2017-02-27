BRIEF-BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Q4 loss per share $0.06

Feb 27 Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Biocryst reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.06

* Q4 revenue $9.0 million versus $4.6 million

* Q4 revenue view $4.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc - sees its 2017 operating expenses to be in range of $53 to $73 million

* BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc - for three months ended december 31, 2016, total revenues increased to $9.0 million from $4.6 million in Q4 of 2015

* BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc - expects its 2017 net operating cash use to be in range of $30 to $50 million