BRIEF-Biocryst Pharmaceuticals reports positive interim results from APEX-1 trial

Feb 27 Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Biocryst reports positive interim results from its Apex-1 trial

* Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc - oral BCX7353 350 mg once-daily for 28 days was generally safe and well tolerated in subjects with HAE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
