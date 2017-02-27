BRIEF-Biocryst Pharmaceuticals reports positive interim results from APEX-1 trial

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Biocryst reports positive interim results from its Apex-1 trial
* Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc - oral BCX7353 350 mg once-daily for 28 days was generally safe and well tolerated in subjects with HAE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing