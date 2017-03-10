版本:
BRIEF-Biocryst Pharmaceuticals says public offering of 5.29 mln common shares priced at $8.50 per share

March 9 Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Biocryst pharmaceuticals prices public offering of common stock

* Says public offering of 5.29 million common shares priced at $8.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
