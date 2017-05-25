BRIEF-BioCryst reports additional positive results from second interim analysis of APEX-1 trial

May 25 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
* BioCryst reports additional positive results from the
second interim analysis of its APEX-1 trial
* BioCryst Pharma - a pre-planned analysis of peripheral and
abdominal attacks showed reductions in peripheral attacks of
74%, 54%, 90% compared with placebo
* BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc says oral BCX7353 once-daily
for 28 days was generally safe and well tolerated in subjects
with hae
* BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc says additionally, no
significant laboratory abnormalities were observed in two lower
dose groups
* BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc - there were no serious aes
and no severe aes in APEX-1 trial
* BioCryst Pharmaceuticals - three subjects in bcx7353 350
mg treatment arm, two of which were previously reported,
discontinued study drug before day 28
* BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc says most common
treatment-emergent adverse events were common cold and diarrhea
in trial
