BRIEF-Biocryst reports Q1 loss per share of $0.19

May 4 Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Biocryst reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.19

* Q1 revenue $9.4 million versus $4.8 million

* Expects 2017 net operating cash use to be in range of $30 to $50 million

* Sees 2017 operating expenses to be in range of $53 to $73 million

* Q1 revenue view $5.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S