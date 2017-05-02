版本:
BRIEF-BioDelivery Sciences announces approval of BUNAVAIL

May 2 Biodelivery Sciences International Inc

* Biodelivery sciences announces the approval of bunavail® for induction of buprenorphine treatment for opioid dependence

* Biodelivery sciences international - fda approved snda for bunavail revising indication to include use of bunavail for initiation of buprenorphine treatment for opioid dependence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
