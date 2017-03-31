版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-Biodelivery Sciences announces the granting of two new patents

March 31 Biodelivery Sciences International Inc :

* Biodelivery Sciences announces the granting of two new patents to be listed in FDA'S Orange book further extending and strengthening patent protection on belbuca®, bunavail® and onsolis® Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
