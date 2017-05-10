BRIEF-Biodelivery Sciences International files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing

May 10 Biodelivery Sciences International Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing

* Biodelivery Sciences International Inc says requires up to five additional days to file form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Biodelivery Sciences International says expects to report material increases in product sales revenue, total revenue, operating income and net income in march quarter Source text: [bit.ly/2r1de1k] Further company coverage: