2017年 2月 23日

BRIEF-Biodelivery Sciences secures debt financing with CRG

Feb 23 Biodelivery Sciences International Inc

* Biodelivery Sciences secures debt financing with CRG

* Biodelivery Sciences International - entered into a senior credit facility with affiliates of CRG LP to retire existing credit facility

* Says new credit facility consists of $45 million to be drawn at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
