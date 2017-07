July 12 (Reuters) - Biodelivery Sciences International Inc

* Biodelivery Sciences signs exclusive agreement with Purdue Pharma (Canada) for the licensing and distribution rights of Belbuca in Canada

* ‍Have signed an exclusive agreement for licensing, distribution, marketing and sale of Belbuca in Canada​

* Co eligible to receive upfront, potential milestones of up to $4.5 million cad as well as royalties on sales of Belbuca​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: