BRIEF-Biogen appoints Ginger Gregory as chief human resources officer

June 20 Biogen Inc:

* Biogen appoints Ginger Gregory executive vice president, chief human resources officer

* Biogen Inc - Gregory, was most recently chief human resources officer at Shire Pharmaceuticals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
