July 25 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc

* Biogen CEO: "overall, we maintain our global market share in multiple sclerosis (treatments)"

* Biogen CEO: global Tecfidera Q2 revenues of $1.1 billion is a 13% increase versus the prior year; about half of that growth was driven by volume

* Biogen CEO assumes continued strong Spinraza growth in U.S. patients, but expects growth to slow as patients move from loading dose to maintenance therapy

* Biogen CEO: "we aim to...expand access to our products by shifting from transactional to value-based contracting"

* Biogen CEO: "we believe Spinraza will become one of our largest commercial assets, shifting the center of gravity for biogen beyond MS to generate new growth"

* Biogen exec: "there's a need for a leader in neuroscience. Our goal is to be that leader."

* Biogen exec: "we believe the future growth we can generate from our neuroscience portfolio is not solely contingent on aducanumab"

* Biogen CEO: "we will explore deals of all sizes"

* Biogen exec says co does not comment on interim analyses, when asked about aducanumab

* Biogen CEO: it appears that the epidemiology and prevalence (of SMA) might be slightly higher than anticipated. "This is what I hear from different geographies"