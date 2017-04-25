BRIEF-Biogen CFO says expects Spinraza adoption to ramp up going forward: Conf Call

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Biogen Inc
* Biogen says "we are working to add more assetts to our pipeline": Conf Call
* Biogen says "underlying tecfidera demand in the U.S. remains stable", and co is well poised to compete against rivals: Conf Call
* Biogen says it has maintained global MS market share, despite competition: Conf Call
* Biogen says underlying Spinraza demand in U.S. is robust, and numbers increasingly every week: Conf Call
* Biogen says 165 plans now cover Spinraza; of all insurance plans, atleast 75 percent cover Spinraza: Conf Call
* Biogen Exec says it will be closely watching the performance of roche's new MS drug Ocrevus; Biogen has a royalty deal with Roche for the drug
* Biogen CEO sees low single digit growth in MS market in remainder of 2017: Conf Call
* Biogen CFO says co will not comment on pricing plans for Biogen's MS drugs: Conf Call
* Biogen Exec says "we don't know ultimatley what the long-term durability of Spinraza is...but data so far has been enocuraging": Conf Call
* Biogen CFO says Roche's MS drug Ocrevus has negatively impacted Tysabri more than other Biogen drugs: Conf Call
* Biogen CFO says its hard to tell the kinetics of Spinraza performance, but expects adoption to ramp up going forward: Conf Call Further company coverage:
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.