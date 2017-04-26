版本:
BRIEF-Biogen former CEO Scangos's 2016 compensation was $17.7 mln

April 26 Biogen Inc:

* Biogen Inc former CEO George Scangos's 2016 total compensation $17.7 million versus $16.9 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2oKp4LQ Further company coverage:
