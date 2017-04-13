版本:
BRIEF-Biogen licenses Phase 2 Anti-Tau antibody from Bristol-Myers Squibb

April 13 Biogen Inc:

* Biogen Inc - under agreement, biogen will receive worldwide rights to BMS-986168

* Biogen Inc - Biogen will be responsible for full development and global commercialization of bms-986168 in ad and psp

* Biogen Inc - to assume all remaining obligations to former stockholders of Ipierian, Inc related to Bristol-Myers Squibb's acquisition of company in 2014

* Biogen Inc - may pay up to $550 million in remaining milestones plus royalties including a near term $60 million milestone

* Biogen Inc - announced an agreement to exclusively license BMS-986168 from Bristol-Myers Squibb Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
