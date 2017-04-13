BRIEF-Biogen licenses Phase 2 Anti-Tau antibody from Bristol-Myers Squibb

April 13 Biogen Inc:
* Biogen Inc - under agreement, biogen will receive
worldwide rights to BMS-986168
* Biogen Inc - Biogen will be responsible for full
development and global commercialization of bms-986168 in ad and
psp
* Biogen Inc - to assume all remaining obligations to former
stockholders of Ipierian, Inc related to Bristol-Myers Squibb's
acquisition of company in 2014
* Biogen Inc - may pay up to $550 million in remaining
milestones plus royalties including a near term $60 million
milestone
* Biogen Inc - announced an agreement to exclusively license
BMS-986168 from Bristol-Myers Squibb
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: