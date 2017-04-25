BRIEF-Biogen Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $5.20

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Biogen Inc:
* Biogen reports first quarter 2017 revenues of $2.8 billion
* Q1 revenue $2.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.75 billion
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $5.20
* Biogen Inc - Q1 tecfidera revenue of $958 million versus. $946 million last year
* Biogen Inc - Q1 plegridy revenue of $112 million versus $106 million last year
* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $3.46
* Biogen Inc - Q1 avonex revenue of $537 million versus. $564 million last year
* Biogen Inc - Q1 tysabri revenue of $545 million versus $477 million last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $4.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.