BRIEF-Biogen reports Q2 EPS $4.07

July 25 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc

* Biogen reports record quarterly revenues of $3.1 billion, raises full year revenue guidance

* Q2 revenue $3.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.81 billion

* Sees FY non-GAAP earnings per share $20.80 to $21.40

* Sees FY GAAP earnings per share $17.05 to $17.65

* Sees FY revenue about $11.5 billion to $11.8 billion

* Qtrly Tecfidera revenue of $1,111 million versus $987 million in the same quarter last year

* Sees 2017 revenue is expected to be approximately $11.5 to $11.8 billion

* Says qtrly Avonex revenue of $557 million versus. $606 million in the same quarter last year

* Q2 plegridy revenue of $133 million versus. $123 million in the same quarter last year

* Q2 Tysabri revenue of $496 million versus. $497 million in the same quarter last year

* Sees GAAP and non-GAAP SG&A expense is expected to be approximately 15 pct to 16 pct of total revenue in 2017

* Sees 2017 GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $17.05 and $17.65

* Sees 2017 non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $20.80 and $21.40

* Full year guidance for GAAP diluted eps reflects impact of $120 million GAAP-only pre-tax charge recognized in Q2

* FY2017 earnings per share view $20.38, revenue view $11.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says announced an updated strategic framework to drive long-term growth

* Says through end of decade, Biogen expects cash flows to "significantly increase"

* Says biogen aims to implement a plan to streamline its operations and unlock resources that can be reallocated towards investment in growth

* Expects that by 2019 up to $400 million annually may be available to be redirected towards prioritized research and development and commercial "value creation" opportunities

* Q2 earnings per share $4.07

* Qtrly non-GAAP diluted EPS $5.04

* Q2 earnings per share view $4.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: