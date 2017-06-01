BRIEF-Biogen says Spinraza approved in EU as first treatment for SMA

June 1 Biogen Inc:

* Spinraza (nusinersen) approved in the European Union as first treatment for spinal muscular atrophy

* Biogen - ‍approval was also supported by open-label data in pre-symptomatic and symptomatic individuals with, or likely to develop, types 1, 2 and 3 SMA​

* Biogen Inc - ‍timing of Spinraza availability in eu will vary by country, per local reimbursement and access pathways​

* Biogen Inc - ‍Biogen has been working with health systems and government agencies across EU to help patients secure access to Spinraza​