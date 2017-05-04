版本:
BRIEF-Biohaven Pharmaceutical says IPO of 9.90 mln shares priced at $17/share

May 4 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd

* Biohaven announces pricing of initial public offering of common shares

* Says initial public offering of 9.90 million common shares priced at $17.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
