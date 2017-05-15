版本:
BRIEF-Biohaven's Trigriluzole receives fast track designation from U.S. FDA

May 15 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd

* Biohaven's trigriluzole receives fast track designation from U.S. FDA

* Currently conducting a phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with sca, with topline results expected in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
