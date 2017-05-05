版本:
BRIEF-Biolase announces management change

May 5 Biolase Inc:

* Biolase announces management change

* Accepted resignation of recently named chief financial officer Mark J. Nelson

* Biolase - until replacement is named, finance responsibilities will be handled by vice president of finance and corporate controller Brendan O'connell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
