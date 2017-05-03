版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 04:44 BJT

BRIEF-BIOLASE Q1 loss per share $0.06

May 3 BIOLASE Inc:

* BIOLASE reports 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 revenue fell 1 percent to $10.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
