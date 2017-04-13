版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 18:14 BJT

BRIEF-Biolase to raise $10.5 mln from institutional and individual investors in a private placement

April 13 Biolase Inc

* Biolase to raise $10.5 million from institutional and individual investors in a private placement

* Biolase - As per private placement, co agreed to sell 80,644 shares of a newly created series of convertible preferred stock at per share price of $124.00

* Biolase Inc - Proceeds will be used for working capital, including but not limited to new product development, launch and subsequent scale-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐