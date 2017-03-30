版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 31日 星期五 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-BioLine RX announces underwritten public offering of its american depositary shares

March 30 BioLine Rx Ltd

* BioLine RX announces underwritten public offering of its american depositary shares

* BioLine RX Ltd - all of ADSs in offering are to be sold by BioLine RX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
