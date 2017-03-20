版本:
BRIEF-BioLineRX says topline results for phase 2 BL-8040 study expected by 2017-end

March 20 BioLineRx Ltd:

* BioLineRx provides update on phase 2 open-label study for BL-8040 as novel stem cell mobilization treatment

* Top-Line results expected by end of 2017

* BL-8040 treatment was safe and well tolerated

* All recipients transplanted so far have experienced a successful neutrophil engraftment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
