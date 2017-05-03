版本:
2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-BioLineRx to begin late-stage study testing stem cell treatment

May 3 Bioline Rx Ltd

* Biolinerx to initiate phase 3 study with bl-8040 as novel stem cell mobilization treatment following successful meeting with fda

* Bioline rx ltd- initiation of phase 3 registrational study expected in second half of the year for bl-8040

* Bioline rx ltd- initiation of phase 3 registrational study expected in second half of this year

* Bioline rx ltd- met with u.s. Fda and has gained clarity on development program and design of a phase 3 pivotal study for bl-8040 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
