BRIEF-Biomarin Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.09

May 4 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc:

* Biomarin announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $304 million versus I/B/E/S view $288.9 million

* Biomarin Pharmaceutical- as of march 31, 2017, had cash, cash equivalents and investments totaling $1.2 billion, versus $1.4 billion on december 31, 2016

* Biomarin pharmaceutical inc - 2017 financial guidance is unchanged