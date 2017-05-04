BRIEF-Biomarin Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.09

BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services says shareholders approve amalgamation with unit of Total Energy Services
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces shareholder approval of amalgamation with subsidiary of Total Energy Services Inc.
May 4 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc:
* Biomarin announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $304 million versus I/B/E/S view $288.9 million
* Biomarin Pharmaceutical- as of march 31, 2017, had cash, cash equivalents and investments totaling $1.2 billion, versus $1.4 billion on december 31, 2016
* Biomarin pharmaceutical inc - 2017 financial guidance is unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Instagram stories crushes Snapchat with 250 million daily active users - CNBC
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Magenta Infraestructura will offer some 19.6 billion pesos ($1.1 billion) to buy 42 percent of shares in OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish builder Mexico, in a tender offer, OHL Mexico said in a statement on Tuesday.